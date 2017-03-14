Indy $100? Tickets, rooms still available for UofL, UK tourney openers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're determined to see the Louisville Cardinals or the Kentucky Wildcats play this weekend in the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, you're in luck.

>> Try Something New This Year: Real-Time Bracket Contest

Tickets are still available, but you might want to be careful how you go about getting them. You can pay into the thousands for the best seats but, WAVE 3 News on Tuesday found tickets for both the Cats and Cards games starting around $100 in the upper arena of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Before Tuesday, fans could only buy all-session passes but now those 250 remaining have been turned into single session tickets on Ticketmaster.

UofL and UK officials said want their fans in the seats -- Friday afternoon for the Cards and Friday night for the Cats.

"There's obviously a secondary market out there, so if somebody wants to upgrade themselves on what's available, they could get there and we hope that a lot of our fans our doing just that because we have very limited tickets," Louisville Sports Information Director Kenny Klein said.

MORE UofL COVERAGE

+ Pitino 'excited' about Indianapolis draw

+ OLD SCHOOL COOL: UofL basketball photos from yesteryear

+ SURVEY RESULTS: Who is UofL's best player of all time?

Each school received only 450 tickets this year, about 100 fewer than last year. Indianapolis Tourism officials said they want fans to know when it comes to views of the game, it's not the same fan experience as it is at Lucas Oil Stadium. With fewer than 18,000 seats in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the view for the game is much better, and most seats are good ones.

As the weekend goes on, more seats will open up.

"There will be ways to land those tickets (at the) last minute as a lot of people will be selling them second-hand after not going to all the games," Visit Indy spokesman Nate Swick said.

It's legal for fans to buy tickets on the streets in Indianapolis, but the Better Business Bureau cautioned fans to check the arena site map from their cell phones to make sure the seat actually exits. BBB officials said secondary sites like Stub Hub are OK, but they warn fans to be careful with Craigslist.

MORE UK COVERAGE

+ VIDEO: Calipari laments South Region's 'Murderer's Row'

+ NKU Players: 'We're gonna go in there thinking we're gonna win'

+ SURVEY RESULTS: Who is UK's best player of all time?

Mindy Eaton, spokeswoman for the BBB in Louisville, said fans need to be mindful how they're being asked to pay for their tournament tickets.

"Are they asking for you to wire money to them?" she asked. "Are they asking for gift cards? Are they asking for a prepaid card. Those are generally red flags that this is going to be a scam." Eaton added that fans paying with a credit card can dispute any charges if something goes wrong.

Visit Indy officials said there are plenty of hotel rooms available 10 to 15 minutes outside of downtown. And they want you to stay for all the St. Patrick’s Day events through the weekend.

The least expensive way for fans to see the Cats and Cards? Go to the open practices on Thursday; they're free. UofL practices from 2:15 p.m. to 2:55 p.m. UK works out from 5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.