Suspect in New Albany homicide arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man suspected in a New Albany homicide in January is now in custody.

Deante Williams, who also goes by Deante Baker, was arrested in Louisville on Tuesday.

Williams is charged in the January 18 shooting death of Richard Cozart, Jr.

Cozart was shot while riding in the backseat of a car on Erni Avenue.

New Albany police are expected to release more information about the case on Wednesday.

