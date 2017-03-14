Tuesday's 'The Illusionists' performance canceled, makeup show scheduled

A bill that would allow students to attend the school closest to their home has died.More >>
The attorney for the man who was allegedly raped by LMPD officers in the Youth Explorer program wants to see the accused charged.
The Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney will make an announcement on Wednesday about an officer-involved shooting from 2016.
One Hardin County school is mourning a teacher who was killed in a car crash on the way to school on Monday.
The Kentucky Democratic Party is planning a rally during President Donald Trump's visit to Louisville on Monday.
