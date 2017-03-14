Tuesday's 'The Illusionists' performance canceled, makeup show scheduled

The Illusionists have canceled their show in Louisville for Tuesday. (Source: The Illusionists)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tuesday's performance of The Illusionists Live From Broadway has been canceled due to travel conditions impacted by the weather in the Northeastern United States.

The show will go on as scheduled for the remaining shows Wednesday through Sunday. A new show has been added for 11 a.m. Saturday. Ticket holders originally scheduled to attend the Tuesdays performance will automatically be moved into the Saturday performance at 11 a.m.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Kindi, the Louisville Zoo's orphaned gorilla, celebrates first birthday

+ LMPD Explorer investigation turned over to Commonwealth's Attorney office

+ Suspect in New Albany homicide arrested in Louisville

For those who cannot attend Saturdays performance at 11 a.m. should do the following:

PNC Broadway in Louisville subscribers should call 502-561-1003 to exchange their tickets.

Tickets purchased through The Kentucky Center may be exchanged in person at the box office or by phone at 502-584-7777.

Tickets purchased through BroadwayinLouisville.com will need to call 502-561-1003 to exchange their tickets into a later performance.

The shows on Wednesday and Thursday will still take place at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.

Saturday matinees will be at 11 a.m and 2 p.m. and a Sunday matinee will take place at 1 p.m. There will also be a Sunday evening show at 6:30.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.