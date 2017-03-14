'Neighborhood schools' bill dies in the Senate

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – A bill that would allow students to attend the school closest to their home has died.

Sen. Dan Seum (R - Bullitt), who was carrying the bill in the Senate, confirmed House Bill 151, also known as the “neighborhood schools” bill, was dead in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday.

In an interview, Seum said the bill died because it ran out of time.

Seum said the Senate Education Committee needed to discuss both the charter school bill, HB 520, and the neighborhood school bill, but only had time for one.



Republican leaders decided charter schools were more important.

"Charter schools, in my opinion, is the number one education issue of this session," Seum said. "That's very, very time consuming and our education committee only has so much time."

Seum said while the defeat is disappointing, he hopes to bring the bill back in nine months and engage Jefferson County Public School leaders in conversations.

Sen. Morgan McGarvey released the following statement about the bill:

“HB 151 won’t pass this session because the language in the bill limits school choice in Jefferson County and does not achieve its stated intent of guaranteeing children entrance into a school in their neighborhood. It tried to reduce a plan for 100,000 students into a page and a half bill drafted by the Legislative Research Commission.”

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Bratcher, a Republican from Jefferson County, passed the Kentucky House of Representatives 59-37 back on Feb. 23.

Bratcher released the following statement Tuesday:

“We passed HB151 overwhelmingly in the House this year and it is disappointing the Senate did not have enough time to address this timely issue. I look forward to further study and investigation into the JCPS Student Assignment plan by the Joint Education Committee during the 2017 Interim.”

Seum had proposed changing the bill to only include elementary schools.

