HB 281 skipped over during Tuesday's senate judiciary committee

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A revised bill that would strip Kentucky's attorney general of some powers and give them to the governor was skipped over during Tuesday's senate judiciary committee.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: New bill would strip AG's office of some powers

This means House Bill 281 will not go before a full vote.

Last week WAVE 3 News spoke to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear who said the bill was an attack because of his suits against Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

Last week, republicans argued that the bill brings transparency to the spending of taxpayer money.

