Jeff Ruby offers free steak dinner to NKU undergrads if Norse can upset UK

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Not one to shy away from a good promotion, Jeff Ruby has found himself in the headlines once again.

The owner of several popular Ohio and Kentucky steakhouses has issued a challenge to Northern Kentucky University, the 15th-seeded NCAA Tournament upstart paired up with the mighty Kentucky Wildcats for a first-round matchup in Indianapolis on Friday.

Should the Norse, tourney qualifiers in their first year of eligibility, pull off the unthinkable, Ruby will provide all 15,000 undergrads with a free steak dinner.

"This would be about a $1.2 million expense," Ruby told WAVE3.com in a telephone interview Tuesday. "My son talked me into it. He goes to NKU and he works at one of our restaurants."

Ruby, who operates three eateries in Cincinnati, one in Nashville and a Jeff Ruby's in Louisville, said he doubts anyone in the Derby City would mind seeing NKU cook the Cats. He also said he's friends with John Calipari, and plans to open in the UK coach's hometown next year.

"I don't want to make anyone in Lexington mad at me," Ruby said.

He acknowledged that while he's taking a huge financial risk, he's been through worse.

"I've done nothing like this with a $1.2 million exposure before, but it won't bankrupt me," he said. "If NKU wins, it would be like me starting alimony payments again."

Ruby said he knows many in the Norse program, but added that he probably wouldn't have offered the challenge if he thought NKU had a good chance to win.

"Not too many people think they can win, but that's why they play the game," he said. "There's always a chance."

Despite being a No. 2 seed, UK has the third-highest chances to win the national championship, at 8-1 odds as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Westgate Casino has NKU lumped in with "the field," whose odds are worse than 500-1.

