WAVE 3 News Editorial - March 14, 2017: Louisville Tap Water

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville may be challenged when it comes to healthy air but is the best when it comes to water.

The tap water we drink usually wins blind taste tests as tops in the country.

Historically that was not always the case, but the transformation happened shortly after the turn of last century when the Louisville Water Company developed a pioneering filtration system to disinfect water and then introduced chlorine to disinfect water.

Louisville’s efforts became the standard for the industry.

The tap water here is simply better than most everywhere else.

Consequently, we drink more of it than bottled water, saving money for other needs.

Perhaps we can bottle it and sell it elsewhere.

Louisville Tap may turn out to be a new revenue stream for the city!

