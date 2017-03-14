Rally for 'affordable health care for all' planned outside Trump's Louisville event

Rally for 'affordable health care for all' planned outside Trump - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Democratic Party is planning a rally during President Donald Trump's visit to Louisville on Monday.

Trump will be at Freedom Hall for a campaign event, which starts at 7:40 p.m.

A Facebook event page shows the democratic rally is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. outside Freedom Hall and continue through the evening as Trump's event takes place.

The title of the event is, "Rally to tell Trump: Affordable health care for all."

