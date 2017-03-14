Rally for 'affordable health care for all' planned outside Trump's Louisville event

Protesters lined the streets in Jeffersontown as Vice President Pence visited on March 11. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Democratic Party is planning a rally during President Donald Trump's visit to Louisville on Monday.

Trump will be at Freedom Hall for a campaign event, which starts at 7:40 p.m.

A Facebook event page shows the democratic rally is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. outside Freedom Hall and continue through the evening as Trump's event takes place.

The title of the event is, "Rally to tell Trump: Affordable health care for all."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Pence tries to sell KY on GOP's American Health Care Act

+ KY leaders give Pence's healthcare message mixed reviews

+ Protesters greet Pence in Louisville

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.