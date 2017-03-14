Commonwealth's Attorney determines LMPD officers justified in shooting Darnell Wicker

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro police officers were justified in shooting and killing man last August, Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine announced during a Wednesday morning news conference. No charges will be filed.

Officers Taylor Banks and Beau Gadegaard fatally wounded Darnell Wicker on August 8. The officers had ordered Wicker to drop a tree saw he was holding, but he refused, according to LMPD.

"I can assure you the LMPD Public Integrity Investigation of this case was thorough, methodical and factual," Chief Steve Conrad said in a post on the LMPD Facebook page.

Since the shooting, Wicker's family has said they believe the officers fired too soon and were not justified.

Below is the letter the Commonwealth's Attorney sent to LMPD, notifying the agency that charges will not be filed against Banks and Gadegaard.

