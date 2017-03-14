Commonwealth's Attorney to make announcement in police shooting that killed Darnell Wicker

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine will make an announcement on Wednesday about an officer-involved shooting from 2016.

Darnell Wicker was shot and killed by two Louisville Metro Police officers, Taylor Banks and Beau Gadegaard, on August 8.

The officers had ordered Wicker to drop a tree saw he was holding but he refused, according to LMPD.

Since the shooting, Wicker's family has said they believe the officers fired too soon and were not justified.

WAVE 3 News will carry the press conference live on our website. Click the appropriate links below to watch at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

