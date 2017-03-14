JCPS leaders, democrats rally to change charter schools bill

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – Charter schools are almost certainly coming to Kentucky, and most democrats are either OK with a that or they have come to terms with it. But, that doesn’t mean they’re not fighting.

The real battle now is over what charter schools will look like, and more importantly, what they'll cost.

On Tuesday, JCPS school board members and democrat lawmakers held a joint press conference in Frankfort to explain their issues with House Bill 520, which creates a charter school system in Kentucky.

"This is no longer about whether one supports charter schools or not,” Chris Kolb, a JCPS board member said. “This is about House Bill 520."

"I hope I suppose that they'll vote it down,” Chris Brady, the JCPS board president said.

Kolb added that JCPS is open to charter schools and other legislators said they were, too. Their issue is the belief the bill is being rushed through and what they see as loopholes.

"I'm for anything that's going to close the gap,"Rep. Darryl Owens (D-Jefferson) said. "But, I'm sure not for an institution which allows people to make money off of kids."

"There are a lot of things, a lot of questions about this bill that were never vetted,” Rep. Jim Wayne (D-Jefferson) said.

"We need to go back to the drawing board and get it right, because right now it's wrong,” Rep. Attica Scott (D-Jefferson) added.

The big sticking point, like with many bills, is money.

"Most important is, it does not indicate how this charter mechanism is going to be funded,” Sen. Reginald Thomas (D-Fayette) said. “I mean that is so critical."

Democrats believe rural school districts will be hurt most financially by charter schools.

"I would hope that some of those local school board officials who have reservations about House Bill 520 would be speaking with their senator,” Rep. Wayne said.

Republican senators from rural districts will likely be the key to stopping or just changing the charter schools bill.

Sen. Gerald Neal (D-Jefferson) said in Tuesday’s press conference, he has a new version of the bill which would add amendments taking away a mayor's ability to approve charter schools, requiring all teachers in charter schools be certified and many more smaller technical changes.

