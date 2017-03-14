Man charged with murder after body found in toolbox

OWENSBORO, KY (WAVE) – A man has been charged with murder after a body was found inside of a toolbox that was floating in a creek.

William Howard Jr., 48, of Falls of the Rough, KY, was charged in connection to the murder of Tromain Mackall, 29, on Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Mackall was reported missing on July 25, 2016. His body was found inside of a toolbox that was floating in the Spring Fork Creek on Aug. 2, 2016.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man found dead in truck toolbox in Kentucky creek identified

The Kentucky State Police Crime Lab was recently able to link Howard to Mackall’s death, according to KSP.

Howard was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center and charged with murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

