Man charged with murder after body found in toolbox

Police said the shooting happened about 11:32 p.m. outside the Thorntons at 4136 Cane Run Road.More >>
Police said the shooting happened about 11:32 p.m. outside the Thorntons at 4136 Cane Run Road.More >>
Police have made another arrest in the death of Rachel Madison.More >>
Police have made another arrest in the death of Rachel Madison.More >>
William Howard Jr., 48, of Falls of the Rough, KY, was charged in connection to the murder of Tromain Mackall, 29, on Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.More >>
William Howard Jr., 48, of Falls of the Rough, KY, was charged in connection to the murder of Tromain Mackall, 29, on Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.More >>
If you're determined to see the Louisville Cardinals or the Kentucky Wildcats play this weekend in the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, you're in luck.More >>
If you're determined to see the Louisville Cardinals or the Kentucky Wildcats play this weekend in the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, you're in luck.More >>
A bill that would allow students to attend the school closest to their home has died.More >>
A bill that would allow students to attend the school closest to their home has died.More >>