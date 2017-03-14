2nd person charged in death of Clark Co. woman

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Clark County man accused of killing his estranged wife has pleaded not guilty. And now, police have made another arrest.

Jarvis Madison is charged in the murder of Rachael Madison.

Police say he found her while on a run in Daytona Beach, kidnapped her, then shot her.

Rachael's body was later found in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

Belenda Sandy, of West Virginia, is accused of helping Jarvis Madison after the murder, the News and Tribune reports.

She's charged with misleading investigators.

