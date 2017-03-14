Mother of New Albany murder victim 'relieved' after arrest

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Carla Shelton could hardly hold back her tears of relief as she stood outside the New Albany Courthouse on Tuesday evening. The man suspected of killing her only son was in police custody.



“I know he's looking down on me now saying mom it's OK now,” Shelton said.



Shelton's son, Richard Cozart, 20, was shot on Jan. 18 in New Albany. Police issued a warrant for Deante Williams, 18, shortly after. Prosecutors said Williams fired multiple shots from a car, into a car Cozart was sitting in with two other people.



Cozart was in the back seat. He was dropped off at Baptist Health in Floyd County where he later died.



Cozart’s death has left his mother holding on tight to memories. She now has a tattoo of his name and footprint from his birth certificate.

“I thank God,” Shelton said. “I've prayed so hard to get this guy off the streets. That's been my main focus, is to get him off the streets and get the justice that my son deserves.”



Prosecutors said Williams had a dispute over drugs or money with the people in the car he fired into.



Shelton admitted her son battled with substance abuse.

“I never gave up on him,” Shelton said. “He was going towards the right place. He just struggled.”



Shelton's family is holding a benefit to help pay off Cozart's funeral. It will be held at the VFW in New Albany on March 25.



Police plan to hold a press conference on Wednesday to outline the details of Williams’ arrest.



