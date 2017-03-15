Hardin Co. woman found shot to death in front yard of Hart Co. home

State troopers and deputies from the Hart County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in the 1300 block of Walnut School Road just north of Bonnieville about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting.More >>
State troopers and deputies from the Hart County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in the 1300 block of Walnut School Road just north of Bonnieville about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting.More >>
It will remain quite cold today with highs in the 30s.More >>
It will remain quite cold today with highs in the 30s.More >>
Metro Louisville EMS has been slammed with overdose runs in 2017.More >>
Metro Louisville EMS has been slammed with overdose runs in 2017.More >>
Carla Shelton's son, Richard Cozart, 20, was shot on Jan. 18 in New Albany.More >>
Carla Shelton's son, Richard Cozart, 20, was shot on Jan. 18 in New Albany.More >>
Police said the shooting happened about 11:32 p.m. outside the Thorntons at 4136 Cane Run Road.More >>
Police said the shooting happened about 11:32 p.m. outside the Thorntons at 4136 Cane Run Road.More >>