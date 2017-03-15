Hardin Co. woman found shot to death in front yard of Hart Co. home

Police were called to the scene of the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

BONNIEVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was found shot to death Tuesday night outside a home near the Hart County community of Bonnieville.

Kentucky State Police said Jennifer N. Hendricks, 27, of Upton was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers and deputies from the Hart County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in the 1300 block of Walnut School Road just north of Bonnieville about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. They found Hendricks' body in the front yard.

KSP described this as a murder investigation.

No other details were released, including suspect information.

