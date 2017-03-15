UPDATE: Suspect in Hart Co. shooting death captured in Radcliff after struggle with police

Police were called to the scene of the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

BONNIEVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Hardin County woman whose body was located Tuesday night outside a home near the Hart County community of Bonnieville.

Kentucky State Police said troopers found the man suspected of killing 27-year-old Jennifer N. Hendricks of Upton, David "Randy" Finley, hiding inside a home in Radcliff. Troopers said Finley became combative and resisted arrest, but he was taken into custody.

Prior to his arrest, police discovered that Finley had several outstanding warrants and was considered armed and dangerous. In addition to being charged with murder for Hendricks' death, Finley was charged for crimes related to his arrest, including third-degree assault on a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment against a police officer, resisting arrest, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. He was arrested for the warrants, which included second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and various theft charges.

State troopers and deputies from the Hart County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in the 1300 block of Walnut School Road just north of Bonnieville about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. They found Hendricks' body in the front yard.

Finley was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

