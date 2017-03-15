Salem man charged with murder after body found inside burned mobile home

The fire happened in the 200 block of Teresa Street in Salem. (Source: Indiana State Police)

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - A Washington County man has been charged with murder and arson after a body was found inside a burned out mobile home in Salem.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, the Salem Fire Department responded to a fire in the 200 block of Teresa Street about 7 p.m. Tuesday. A human body was found inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.

The owner of the mobile home, Joshua B. Risinger, was located at the scene and questioned. As a result, he was arrested and charged in the case.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday at the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville, but it was not able to determine the cause of death. Foul play is suspected. The autopsy also was unable to positively identify the victim.

Risinger was taken to the Washington County Jail where he awaits his first court appearance.

