16-year-old girl killed in Hardin County crash

The crash happened at the intersection of KY 222 and Bacon Creek Road. (Source: Google Maps)

GLENDALE, KY (WAVE) - A 16-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near the Hardin County community of Glendale.

Kentucky State Police said the accident happened about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of KY 222 and Bacon Creek Road.

Jessica Ireland, 30, of Elizabethtown, along with passengers Tommy McDaniel, 35, of Sonora, and Anthony Schnyder, 41, of Hodgenville, were traveling north on KY 222 in a pickup truck. The 16-year-old girl was stopped at a stop sign westbound on Bacon Creek Road. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the teen pulled into the path of the pickup truck, causing a crash.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner's Office. The News-Enterprise identified her as Audrey Shoulders, a junior at Central Hardin High School.

All three people in the pickup truck were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

KSP is continuing to investigate the accident.

