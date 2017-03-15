Students, teachers remember 16-year-old killed in crash

Metro Louisville EMS has been slammed with overdose runs in 2017.More >>
The northerly winds of late that have kept up below average will being to shift Thursday from the west and eventually from the south. This means moderating temperatures back closer to normal in the 50s. We’ll start with Thursday and under mostly sunny skies highs will top out in the upper 40s.More >>
Kentucky State Police said the accident happened about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of KY 222 and Bacon Creek Road.More >>
Several community members spoke out Wednesday in light of the Commonwealth’s decision not to indict the three officers involved in the Aug. 8, 2016 shooting death of Darnell Wicker.More >>
The man who led the Speed Art Museum through a complete revamp, finished in 2016, is leaving the museum.More >>
