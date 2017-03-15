Students, teachers remember 16-year-old killed in crash

GLENDALE, KY (WAVE) - A 16-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near the Hardin County community of Glendale.



Kentucky State Police said the accident happened about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of KY 222 and Bacon Creek Road.



Jessica Ireland, 30, of Elizabethtown, along with passengers Tommy McDaniel, 35, of Sonora, and Anthony Schnyder, 41, of Hodgenville, were traveling north on KY 222 in a pickup truck.



The 16-year-old girl was stopped at a stop sign westbound on Bacon Creek Road. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the teen pulled into the path of the pickup truck, causing a crash.



The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner's Office. The News-Enterprise identified her as Audrey Shoulders, a junior at Central Hardin High School.

Community members in Hardin County said Shoulders was incredibly involved as a member of Future Farmers of America and on her school’s archery team.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Hardin Co. grade school mourns beloved teacher

+ Suspect in Hart Co. homicide arrested in Radcliff

+ Charges against Hardin Co. deputy jailer dismissed

FFA advisor Jayna Thompson said Shoulders was always joyful and a major part of the FFA at Central Hardin High School, participating in trips to D.C. and the annual conference in Lexington.



Shoulder’s former sixth grade teacher said she was shocked to hear of the news.



“No one expects a 16-year-old to be here one day and gone the next,” Maria Turner said, “when Audrey walked in the room everyone knew it, she just brought joy with her. She would jump in giggling. Maybe something funny was going on in the hall and she was in the middle of it all. She just always seemed like every day was her favorite day.”

WATCH: Kasey Cunningham’s report



Shoulder’s youth pastor, Chris Crow, said she had a passion and joy for life and was always willing to do anything with a joyful attitude. Crow and others at Glendale Christian Church are taking solace in the fact that she had a heart for the Lord.



Glendale Christian Church is hosting Shoulder’s funeral and visitation on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. and her funeral Friday at 2 p.m.



All three people in the pickup truck were treated at the scene for minor injuries.



KSP is continuing to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.