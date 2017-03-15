Teen arrested in January shooting at gas station

Many believe the Russians tampered with the election. I believe the Russians hacked the selection. The NCAA Tournament selection.More >>
Many believe the Russians tampered with the election. I believe the Russians hacked the selection. The NCAA Tournament selection.More >>
Since the shooting, Wicker's family has said they believe the officers fired too soon and were not justified.More >>
Since the shooting, Wicker's family has said they believe the officers fired too soon and were not justified.More >>
The suspect was with murder suspect Deante Williams, 18, when both of them were arrested Tuesday in Louisville. Williams was charged with murder in the January 18 shooting death of 20-year-old Richard Cozart in Louisville.More >>
The suspect was with murder suspect Deante Williams, 18, when both of them were arrested Tuesday in Louisville. Williams was charged with murder in the January 18 shooting death of 20-year-old Richard Cozart in Louisville.More >>
Want to get a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket this year? It's easier than you think.More >>
Want to get a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket this year? It's easier than you think.More >>
The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy released county-by-county data in its 2015 Overdose Fatality Report. The data shows total OD deaths from 2012-2015.More >>
The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy released county-by-county data in its 2015 Overdose Fatality Report. The data shows total OD deaths from 2012-2015.More >>