Teen arrested in January shooting at gas station

The shooting happened Jan. 5 at this Marathon station on Charlestown Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A juvenile was arrested Tuesday in the early January shooting of a woman at a New Albany gas station.

The suspect's name was not released because he is under age. Police had been looking for a 17-year-old person of interest.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, survived the January 5 shooting at the Marathon located on Charlestown Road off Interstate 265.

The suspect was with murder suspect Deante Williams, 18, when both of them were arrested Tuesday in Louisville. Williams was charged with murder in the January 18 shooting death of 20-year-old Richard Cozart in New Albany. Police said Williams fired multiple shots from a car into a car Cozart was sitting in with two other people.

