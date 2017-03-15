Man charged with New Albany murder to be extradited to Floyd Co.

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A man arrested in Louisville on a murder charge stemming from New Albany will be extradited back to Floyd County Wednesday.

Deante Williams, 18, also known as Deante Baker, appeared before a judge in Jefferson County Wednesday morning. Williams is charged with the murder of Richard Cozart, 20.

On January 18, police say Williams shot through the back windshield of a car, hitting and killing Cozart. Two others were in the car. Police said the crime wasn't a random act of violence and everyone involved knew one another.

Cozart was dropped off at Baptist Health, in Floyd County, where he later died.

Prosecutors said Williams had a dispute over drugs or money with the people in the car he fired into.

During Williams' arrest on Tuesday, police also arrested a juvenile who they said is involved in a separate crime. His name has not been released because of his age.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Suspect in New Albany homicide arrested in Louisville

+ Suspect in fatal New Albany shooting identified

+ Man shot, killed in New Albany

+ New Albany murder victim identified

The juvenile is charged with criminal recklessness involving a firearm, that dates back to a Jan. 5 shooting that happened at a Marathon gas station near Charlestown Road. Shots were fired into a van, hitting a 19-year-old woman who was rushed to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the two shootings are related, but weren't surprised to find the juvenile and Williams' together at the time of the arrests.

Because Williams doesn't have a known address, it made it difficult for police to locate him. The two were found in a Louisville home.They are not related, but were likely living together, according to prosecutor Keith Henderson.

New Albany Police praised LMPD and U.S. Marshal's Office for their help in the arrest. "The river knows no boundaries," Henderson said.

"In Floyd County, if that message hasn't gotten out that we'll use all resources available, that if there is a violent crime in this community, we will eventually get to the bottom of it like we have here," Henderson said. "We will hunt them down and we will bring them back here and we will prosecute them and we will put them in prison."

After Williams returns to Floyd County, he will have an initial hearing before a trial date is set.

The juvenile will complete a similar process.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.