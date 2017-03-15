KY Senate passes charter schools bill

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill setting up a system for charter schools in Kentucky.

The House of Representatives has already passed the bill 56-39, but will need to vote on concurrence, or approving changes made to the bill while it was in the Senate.

Wednesday morning, the Senate Education Committee debated the highly controversial bill for two hours. Governor Matt Bevin testified in favor of the bill along with Secretary of Education Hal Heiner.

“Less than a fourth of the people on free and reduced lunch are at grade level. That might be a discussion starter,” Heiner said. "We must have this tool to help kids advance.”

Proponents of charter schools, which are publicly funded but privately run schools, argue they allow for non-traditional curriculums which can help struggling children. They can also provide three meals a day for students from low-income families.

Opponents of the bill say it has been rushed through. The bill passed in committee and the full House on the same day with only a few hours notice. The same thing happened in the Senate on Wednesday.

The biggest argument against the bill is the lack of funding set up for charter schools. Democrats argued in both the House and Senate public school funding is lacking without charter schools added on.

The bill allows for charter schools to be set up as soon as the 2017-18 school year and allows for an unlimited number of charter schools. Mayors and local school boards can authorize a charter school, but if the application is rejected, the application can be appealed to the state board of education which is appointed by the governor.

The Senate changes to the bill included requiring that all charter school teachers be certified teachers and that in Jefferson County, Louisville’s mayor is the only mayor who can approve charter schools. There were other smaller changes including how athletics were set up to make sure charter schools didn’t become athletic-focused schools.

