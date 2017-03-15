Jeffersonville city councilman dies at 42

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville city councilman Josh Rodriquez has died, according to a report from our news partners at the News and Tribune. He was 42.

The newspaper reports that Rodriquez's death was confirmed by city council president Lisa Gill.

Rodriquez was taken to intensive care at Clark Memorial Hospital after suffering a heart problem on March 4.

Rodriquez was elected to an at-large seat on the council in November of 2015, taking office after a lengthy recount. He was recently elected to serve as the chairman of the Clark County Democratic Party.

"He made our party and his community stronger, and I know how excited he was to recover and begin his duties as Chair in Clark County," said John Zody, chairman of the state Democratic Party. "There are times in politics when you need to pause and take measure of the perspective that reminds us that life is short – and we will reflect on that appropriately."

