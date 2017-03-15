Attorney: Commonwealth's decision 'completely contradicts the evidence in this case'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several community members spoke out Wednesday in light of the Commonwealth’s decision not to indict the three officers involved in the Aug. 8, 2016 shooting death of Darnell Wicker.



Sam Aguiar, the Wicker family attorney, also told WAVE 3 news after the news conference on Wednesday morning that he was disappointed in the Commonwealth’s decision.



“It completely contradicts the evidence in this case,” Aguiar said.

He described how the investigation results from his side and from the Commonwealth’s side don’t match up.

“We’ve got the picture, we’ve gone through it, we’ve had forensic experts look through it. It’s unanimously concluded by forensic experts that this is him holding the saw by his left side,” he said.

Aguiar is referring to a picture that shows Wicker’s legs as well as the saw that he held in his hand. It seems to be a screenshot from an LMPD officer’s body camera. In the picture, you can see that the saw is in Wicker’s left hand, by his side.



LMPD however, is arguing that Wicker had it in his right hand and made a threatening move.



“He kind of was standing there, he kind of swung it by his side, well he didn’t swing it, swing it, but he swung it by his side and took steps towards us,” Officer Taylor Banks said in as recorded interview with the state.



Aguiar said the fact that LMPD is drawing conclusions from statements made by their own officers is unfair.



“They’re relying on statements made at the scene, self-serving from officers and from both the Jones,” Aguiar said.



Several members of Showing Up for Racial Justice, or SURJ, argued that’s precisely why they cannot trust the results from the Commonwealth.



“Police cannot investigate themselves, we need an independent investigation of this shooting and all shootings even police officers make mistakes,” SURJ Louisville’s Bill Allison said.



Aguiar said he will continue to seek justice in other ways moving forward.



“It’s frustrating,” he said. “At the same time though, we have the civil justice system, what I think is going to come out is so much more that’s going to disturb the public about what happened that night that the Commonwealth Attorney’s office isn’t telling us about today.”



