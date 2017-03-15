Faithful Bellarmine fans ready to head back to Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bellarmine University is back in the national spotlight.



Head men's basketball coach Scotty Davenport and his Knights are once again headed to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight and the hometown boys have a shot to win it all.



Students and fans came out in full support Tuesday night to help cheer on the team. Even with the quarterfinals in South Dakota at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, it's no surprise their loyal fans are already booking flights and even buses for a long road trip.



At Bellarmine Wednesday, the look was back: No nets at Knights Hall, instead they are cut down and hanging over the regional championship trophy inside the locker room. A huge crowed packed in to see the Knights punch their ticket to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight, with a win over Findlay, so many students came that some had to be turned away.

"The people at Bellarmine are amazing," Davenport said. "It was an amazing atmosphere, the Governor was here, we had Mayor for Life Jerry Abramson here, it was an amazing night, it was one, I said after the game that these players will never forget the rest of their life."



Even before the game ended, fans started lining up to talk to stats crew member and Knight's Travel agent Kaelin Rybak.

"Last night, I took reservations from about 20 people or so," Rybak laughed.



She had more calls Wednesday. Rybak’s booking flight and hotel packages to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

"Fortunately, so far, we've been able to get everyone in the same hotel where the team is staying," she said.

The university is also getting student buses together and yes, they are even looking forward to 12 hours and 40 minutes on the road.

Bellarmine sophomore Jordan Arrigo said, "I know a lot of seniors are really excited to go, even though South Dakota is not the most entertaining place, it's going to be a really fun time I think."

Annabel Moore, a freshman who went to the regional championship game, added, "I think the crowd really affected the game so I think it would be really helpful to have fans there."

And freshman Michael Malemusa said he’ll jump on the bus too, "It's pretty far, but still just to show some support because I'm pretty confident that they could do it and go all the way."



The only stumbling block? A couple of the players have never stepped on a plane.

Senior guard Al Davis laughed, "It's actually funny because some of these guys haven't flown before, they say ‘I don't know what it's like to fly!’"



Davenport smiled, "We will sit them on the right and left of Father Dale Cieslik, our team chaplain, our priest, so Father Dale can hold each of their hands, they'll be fine."

The university is sending three student buses. Two will head out for next Wednesday's game and if the Knight's advance to the National title game, they will send another bus. School officials said they want to make sure they have the biggest and loudest fan base there.

