Baptist Health cutting 288 jobs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Baptist Health is cutting 288 jobs, about one percent of the company's total workforce, citing "great uncertainty" in the health care industry.

A spokesperson for the company said 149 primarily administrative jobs will be cut from the company's corporate staff, most of them at the headquarters in Louisville.

The other 139 cuts are spread across the company's various hospitals, including 20 in Louisville, La Grange and the recently acquired location in Floyd County, Indiana.

"Baptist Health is realigning its structure to best meet the needs of our patients and communities within a challenging financial environment," the spokesperson, Kit Fullenlove, said in an email.

All the employees who are being laid off will be offered severance and assistance finding a new job, Fullenlove said, if they cannot find another job with Baptist Health.

