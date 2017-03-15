Knights honor McSweeney after Midwest Region win

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Patrick McSweeney is one of the guys. The St Xavier High School senior has been a part of Bellarmine basketball for the last 3 1/2 years, he even played in a game in November of 2014 against UofL, starting and scoring the first basket.

Now, over three years later, he's still fighting leukemia and still a Bellarmine Knight

"He's been here ever since I was a freshman, so what he's done for us, I think he's done more for us than we've done for him," Bellarmine senior George Knott said.

In 2015 Patrick climbed the ladder and helped cut down the net after the Knights won the Midwest Region, but with him away at his St X senior retreat, Knott asked Patrick's dad, Mike McSweeney to do the honors.

"I'm speechless, Scotty and the team have taken Patrick into their arms and as Scotty said, it's all about family and Patrick is one of the Bellarmine Knights," McSweeney fought off to tears to say.

"He's always included, always a part of this basketball team, always has been, always will be," Knights head coach Scotty Davenport added.

McSweeney says he hopes Patrick gets a chance to cut down the net after the National Championship game. "This one's for him and we'll be there to see them in Sioux Falls," he said.

Bellarmine moves on to Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. Their next game will be Wednesday, with the semifinals on Thursday and the National Championship game on Saturday, March 25.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

