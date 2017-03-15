Bellarmine is #4 seed in NCAA Division II Elite Eight

Knights seeded fourth in Elite 8, will face Colorado Mines on Wednesday

3/15/2017 | Men's Basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The NCAA Division II men's basketball committee has seeded Bellarmine No. 4 in next week's Elite Eight in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the Knights will play the fifth-seeded Colorado School of Mines on Wednesday, March 22 at 2:30 p.m. CDT (3:30 p.m. EDT).



The complete seedings are as follows:



1 - Fairmont State

2 - Northwest Missouri State

3 - Lincoln Memorial

4 - Bellarmine

5 - Colorado School of Mines

6 - Chico State

7 - St. Thomas Aquinas

8 - Rollins



Game times for all games Wednesday: (all times listed as CDT):



GAME 1: Noon - Fairmont State vs. Rollins

GAME 2: 2:30 pm - Bellarmine vs. Colorado School of Mines

GAME 3: 6:00 pm - Northwest Missouri State vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

GAME 4: 8:30 pm - Lincoln Memorial vs. Chico State



The national semifinals will be played the following day with the winners of Games 1 and 2 meeting at 6 p.m. CDT and other semifinal tipping at 8:30 p.m. CDT.



The national championship game is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. CDT.

Official release from Bellarmine sports information