Golden Alert for Louisville man canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Golden Alert that was issued for a Louisville man has been canceled.

Rufus Henderson King, 75, was located and returned to his family members Wednesday evening, according to MetroSafe.

King was reported missing after he was last seen near Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



No additional information has been released.

