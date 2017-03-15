Golden Alert issued for 75-year-old Louisville man - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Golden Alert issued for 75-year-old Louisville man

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Rufus Henderson King (Source: MetroSafe) Rufus Henderson King (Source: MetroSafe)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville man who may have a memory or mental impairment, according to MetroSafe.

Rufus Henderson King, 75, was last seen near Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

King is described as being 5’11’’ tall and weighing 144 pounds.

Anyone with information on King’s location is asked to call 911.

