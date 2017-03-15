JCPS students get heavy equipment training

Students with the Fairdale High School vocational program listen to instructions on the proper operation of heavy equipment by a supervisor from Flynn Brothers Construction at the South Park Country Club. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of JCPS students got some hands-on training on Wednesday.

Students in the heavy equipment class at Fairdale High school helped removed a tennis court at the South Park Country Club.

The project, led by Flynn Brothers construction, allows the students to experience a real life job site.

"We've got students going to the manufacturing side of it, the to heavy equipment side, diesel mechanic side," said heavy equipment instructor Dave Myers. "It's a wide variety of opportunity for our students

There are 150 students are currently enrolled in the heavy equipment program.

The removal of the tennis court will make room for a green space at the South Park Country Club.

