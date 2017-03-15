Pass the Cash: Help for mother whose son-in-law is in a coma

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - We ask you each week to help us Pass the Cash. We depend on you to lead us to those families in WAVE Country who may be struggling and facing a hard time. They don't have to do it alone.



This week we had no idea where we were going when we jumped in our WAVE 3 News car but we found ourselves in Clark County. We also found a community so kind it was hard to take it all in.

At North Indiana Avenue and Utica, we were ready to Pass the Cash and Sellersburg was ready to help. So many folks stopped to give what they could. Sandy stopped too, not only give, but to Pass the Cash to her lifelong friend Dawn.



“She's actually a high school friend of mine. Her son-in-law was attacked and I this is still in a coma,” Sandy said. “Somebody attacked him with a tire iron.”



The family is in the midst of a crisis.

“He's not going to be able to work for quite some time even after he gets well cause he's gonna have to go to rehab and those sorts of things,” Sandy said.



They haven't seen each other in years, but a quick call and we were ready to Pass the Cash to Sandy's friend Dawn - but how much cash? First, we started with $300 from WAVE 3 News, an anonymous envelope with $3 dollars and $100 from two other people. Then we had all of the money from all the wonderful people in Sellersburg – which brought our total to $900.

“That's incredible,” Sandy said. “That is going to blow her away.”



After a quick text we found Dawn. Dawn could see Sandy wasn't alone but didn't realize who we were until the tears came and so did the cash.

“Told ‘em a little bit about what was happening with you guys and so I'm passing the cash,” Sandy said.



Dawn had watched us Pass the Cash but she didn't know what it would feel like. She fought to keep it all together.



“He's still in a coma. They don't know if there's brain damage,” Dawn said. “It's just affected every one of the family.”



But there is some good news.



“He's responded to my daughter's hand. She squeezed it and he responded,” Dawn said. “This is just a blessing. You just don't know.”

