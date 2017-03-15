Academy model coming to Greater Clark schools

Greater Clark schools became part of the Ford Next Generation Learning network. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

BY JOHN BOYLE

News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY - High school students at Greater Clark County Schools will soon see changes in their educational experiences.

At a designation ceremony Wednesday, the school corporation was officially welcomed into the Ford Next Generation Learning community.

The program will help high schools in Greater Clark transition from the traditional educational model to an academy model, in which students can focus on certain pathways that will prepare them for college majors and careers in a variety of fields.

Cheryl Carrier, director of Ford NGL, said the program has worked to develop new educational methods that would benefit entire communities, including students, teachers and businesses.

