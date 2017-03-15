Academy model coming to Greater Clark schools

The man who led the Speed Art Museum through a complete revamp, finished in 2016, is leaving the museum.More >>
The man who led the Speed Art Museum through a complete revamp, finished in 2016, is leaving the museum.More >>
Rufus Henderson King, 75, was located and returned to his family members Wednesday evening, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Rufus Henderson King, 75, was located and returned to his family members Wednesday evening, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Should the powerhouse Wildcats win their ninth national championship, a Lexington restaurant will provide UK students and faculty a free steak dinner.More >>
Should the powerhouse Wildcats win their ninth national championship, a Lexington restaurant will provide UK students and faculty a free steak dinner.More >>
High school students at Greater Clark County Schools will soon see changes in their educational experiences.More >>
High school students at Greater Clark County Schools will soon see changes in their educational experiences.More >>
Head men's basketball coach Scotty Davenport and his Knights are once again headed to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight and the hometown boys have a shot to win it all.More >>
Head men's basketball coach Scotty Davenport and his Knights are once again headed to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight and the hometown boys have a shot to win it all.More >>