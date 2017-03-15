Where's the beef? Kentucky steakhouse responds to Jeff Ruby's NCAA challenge

Malone's in Lexington says it will buy steak dinners for UK students and faculty if the Wildcats win the national championship. (Source: bluegrasshospitality.com)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - It's not exactly a Twitter beef, but a Kentucky restaurant is raising the ante ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

A day after steak impresario Jeff Ruby offered a free dinner for all Northern Kentucky University students in the event of an NKU upset over UK, a Lexington eatery is now issuing a similar challenge.

Should the powerhouse Wildcats win their ninth national championship, Malone's will provide UK students and faculty a free steak dinner.

Bruce Drake, co-founder of BHG stated,

"After hearing the offer to support (NKU), it occurred to us that Lexington's hometown steakhouse should step up to the plate," said Bruce Drake, co-founder of Malone's parent company, Bluegrass Hospitality Group.

Malone's has steaks named after UK coach John Calipari, former basketball star Anthony Davis and former football star Randall Cobb, among others.

Ruby, who owns three restaurants in Cincinnati, one in Nashville, one in Louisville and plans to open in Lexington next year, has named steaks after Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin and Xavier coach Chris Mack.

