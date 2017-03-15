The Case For: Arkansas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Remember when Nolan Richardson's Arkansas teams were among the nation's best year after year? It has been a long time and a long drought for Hog fans.

This year's version isn't there yet, but the Razorbacks are improving and ended the season as one of the SEC's hottest teams despite Sunday's loss to Kentucky in the SEC Championship.

A late-season change from a trapping defense to better halfcourt zone and man defenses helped Arkansas win eight of their last 10 games.

Here are eight reasons why Arkansas (25-9) will win at least one game in the NCAA Tournament:

1. Upperclassmen. Nine Razorbacks who play significant minutes are juniors or seniors.

2. They have two 3-point sharpshooters in Darryl Macon and Dusty Hannahs. Both players are able to drive to the hoop as well, forcing respect from defenders and creating space.

3. A fearless slasher in the nation's top junior college transfer, Jaylen Barford. He is a finisher and a player who gets the offense back on track if it drifts.

4. The Hogs are unselfish. They all share, but the best passer on the team happens to be 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward Trey Thompson.

5. Pre-season SEC Player of the Year Moses Kingsley is a prolific shot blocker who has a strong offensive game. His scoring has taken a back seat this season with the emergence of Barford and Macon. But Kingsley can be a force.

6. Free throws. The Hogs are one of the nation's best at making them, with an even better percentage away from home.

7. Depth. Head Coach Mike Anderson is getting the horses needed to send waves of players at a tired team, just as Richardson used to.

8. Confidence that travels. The Razorbacks no longer fear playing away from Bud Walton Arena. They won nine games on the road this season.

If they don't win a game in the tournament, it will be because shots aren't falling or because they can be anemic as rebounders. The Hogs struggle most games on the boards.

Arkansas should win their first-round game. They will be a very tough matchup for a team not familiar with the Razorbacks' style of play, a la Seton Hall. They'll fail to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, as North Carolina will handle the Hogs in the second round.

But watch out next year, though. More help arrives for 2017-18. Arkansas is on the way back.

