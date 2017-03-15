Speed Art Museum CEO leaving

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who led the Speed Art Museum through a complete revamp, finished in 2016, is leaving the museum.

CEO Ghislain d'Humières will soon leave to return home to France to care for his ailing father.

Longtime civic and business leader, and museum supporter, Stephen Reily will take over as interim director.

Reilly served on the museum board for a decade.

d'Humières joined the Speed in 2013, overseeing what the museum calls the most ambitious project in its history: a 60-million-dollar, three-year remodel.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved