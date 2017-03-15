Former Lieutenant: Officers followed their training in Wicker case

Should the powerhouse Wildcats win their ninth national championship, a Lexington restaurant will provide UK students and faculty a free steak dinner.More >>
Should the powerhouse Wildcats win their ninth national championship, a Lexington restaurant will provide UK students and faculty a free steak dinner.More >>
The press conference Wednesday was held inside the office of Sam Aguiar, the Wicker family attorney who still may file a civil lawsuit.More >>
The press conference Wednesday was held inside the office of Sam Aguiar, the Wicker family attorney who still may file a civil lawsuit.More >>
Kentucky State Police said the accident happened about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of KY 222 and Bacon Creek Road.More >>
Kentucky State Police said the accident happened about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of KY 222 and Bacon Creek Road.More >>
Metro Louisville EMS has been slammed with overdose runs in 2017.More >>
Metro Louisville EMS has been slammed with overdose runs in 2017.More >>
The northerly winds of late that have kept up below average will being to shift Thursday from the west and eventually from the south. This means moderating temperatures back closer to normal in the 50s. We’ll start with Thursday and under mostly sunny skies highs will top out in the upper 40s.More >>
The northerly winds of late that have kept up below average will being to shift Thursday from the west and eventually from the south. This means moderating temperatures back closer to normal in the 50s. We’ll start with Thursday and under mostly sunny skies highs will top out in the upper 40s.More >>