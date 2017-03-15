Former Lieutenant: Officers followed their training in Wicker case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a symbolic setting to discuss a controversial case.

"From a training point of view, they did as they were trained," Richard Pearson, a former Louisville Metro Police Department lieutenant, said all but agreeing that officers were following their training when they shot and killed Darnell Wicker on Aug. 8, 2016.

The press conference Wednesday was held inside the office of Sam Aguiar, the Wicker family attorney who still may file a civil lawsuit.

"If it was black or white, the police would never have any problems, the public would never have any problems, but 99 percent of the time, the police operate in the gray," Pearson said.

Pearson broke down the body camera video of the shooting, focusing just on the training and techniques - not the emotion or public sentiment. He believes the officer followed their training.

It was a stark contrast to the message the Wicker family has been trying to send.

"Our criminal justice system appears to have failed us and what concerns me the most is that with the decision that was made today once again it shows that officers are not going to be held accountable in situations where they use excessive force," Aguiar said.

Pearson meanwhile explained that officers are trained to stop the threat, aiming at the center mass. The weapon they chose is to match the level of threat.

In this case, Pearson believes the officers were correct in grabbing for their guns after seeing the weapon Wicker had in his hand.

"Where's the public views things like this with emotion, the police view things like this more analytically," Pearson said.

Aguiar is expected to hold his own press conference Thursday afternoon.

