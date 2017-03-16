Derby Festival offers priority viewing for national concerts

From the Kentucky Derby Festival

March 15, 2017. Louisville, KY. – Music fans can be front row at their favorite Derby Festival Waterfront Jam concerts at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville. The Festival is offering Priority Viewing for their national concert series including Daya, Hunter Hayes, the Sugarhill Gang with special guest Grandmaster Dee featuring Kurtis Blow, and Jimmy Eat World. The Priority Viewing tickets will get fans special access to a private area right in front of the stage, but only 200 tickets are available. Tickets are $20 and go on sale Thursday, March 16, at KDF.org. Kroger sponsors the Waterfront Jam, along with Contributing Sponsor Miller Lite.

Daya on Friday with special guest Tryon, April 28, at 8 p.m. Media Sponsor: 98.9 Radio Now First time Grammy Winner for Best Dance Record “Don’t Let Me Down” with The Chainsmokers, the youngest member of Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list this year, and #5 on Billboard’s “21 under 21” list, Daya is a breakout pop musician. Her distinct vocals are climbing the charts after she released her highly anticipated gold-certified full length debut album, “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” featuring her first single, “Hide Away.” Tryon will open the show.



Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville opens Thursday, April 27, for a nine-day run ending Derby Eve, Friday, May 5. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, except Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is a 2017 Pegasus Pin. Kroger is title sponsor of the event, with contributing sponsor Miller Lite and media sponsor The Courier-Journal.



Since 1956, the Derby Festival has worked to bring the community together in celebration. The Festival is an independent community organization supported by 4,000 volunteers, 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships and event participation. This involvement has made the Festival the largest single attended event in Kentucky and one of the leading community celebrations in the world.

#KDF2017