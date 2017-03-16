Tickets now available for UofL-Purdue football opener

UofL's Lamar Jackson and the Cards will face Purdue to open the 2017 season. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the UofL Cardinals will take on Purdue to open the 2017 college football season, which is now just 168 short days.

The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sept. 2.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $55. Fans can get tickets by purchasing online at GoCards.com/KickoffGame, calling 502-GO-CARDS on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visiting the Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium ticket office on weekdays from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

The Cardinals, who will meet the Boilermakers for the first time since 1987, kick off the season with a neutral-site game for the second time in three years. UofL opened the 2015 campaign in a loss to Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic Atlanta.

Also, the season ticket renewal process is already underway. Current season ticket holders can renew online by logging into their My Cardinals Account.

For information on becoming a football season ticket holder and joining the season ticket waitlist, fans can complete a season ticket application online, visit GoCards.com, call (502) GO-CARDS, or email tickets@GoCards.com.

UofL started the 2016 season 4-0 and found itself among the nation's top-ranked teams, and was still in the playoff mix in November with a 9-1 record, but three straight losses left the Cards with a 9-4 finish.

Highlights of the team's 2017 schedule include a home date with ACC rival and reigning national champion Clemson, as well as visits to Florida State and instate rival Kentucky.

