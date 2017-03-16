Councilman calls for investigation of LMPD youth program amid sex allegations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Councilman David James is calling for an outside investigation into sex abuse allegations against the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program.

James announced a news conference for 4 p.m. Thursday at Metro Hall to outline the reasons for his call for outside investigators, and the agency he feels should take over the investigation.

Three other council members will join James at the news conference: James Peden, Jessica Green, and Julie Denton. James said representatives from LMPD and Mayor Greg Fischer's office would not be in attendance.

LMPD officer Brandon Wood and former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts are accused in a civil lawsuit of raping and sexually abusing a teenager in the LMPD Youth Explorer Program while they were working as officer advisers to the Explorers, according to an attorney for the alleged victim, David Yates.

The accuser, now 22 years old, claims the men had sex with him while he was under the age of 18 and while they were in a position of authority, which Yates said constitutes third-degree statutory rape.

Wood remains on desk duty, but in uniform and on the job. Betts, who resigned from LMPD in 2013, one year after being accused of inappropriate behavior with another member of the Explorer Program, remains on the street working as, among other things, a firearms training instructor.

