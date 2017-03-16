March 16, 2017

Big Four Bridge Arts Festival
Friday, September 8
Preview Gala
5-9pm
Saturday, September 9
9am-7pm
Sunday, September 10
9am-6pm
Juried Artists, live music, international cuisine
Volunteers needed
(502) 363-2959
BigFourBridgeArtsFestival.com
"Responding to Violence and the Gun" Art Exhibit
Reception and Panel Discussion
Saturday, 6-8pm
Sojourn Community Church Gallery
1207 S Shelby Street
Exhibit goes through April 9
Sojourn-Arts.com/responding-to-violence-and-the-gun
Facebook.com/Louisville Community Connectors Inc.
