Love among the Sliders: Couple to marry at Louisville White Castle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bells will be ringing at a Louisville White Castle this weekend when a couple ties the knot at the restaurant where they spent part of their first date.

Nicole McCullough and Dylan Lowery won the 95.7 QMF White Castle radio contest, in which couples submitted a story of 200 words or less explaining why they wanted to be married at White Castle.

"To me and my beautiful girlfriend, White Castle is synonymous with our first date," Lowery said. "We are both 24 years old and met when we were just 18. Our first date was spent at the Louisville skate park back in 2010, followed by a visit to White Castle on East Market Street. White Castle will always represent our beginning together, where we began to truly fall in love, and of course delicious classic food.”

Lowery and McCullough will be married at that same location at 105 E. Market Street Sunday, March 19 at 10 a.m.

The couple has been together six years.

“At White Castle, we are dedicated to providing a place for our customers to create memorable moments, and what could be more memorable than a first date,” White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said. “Nothing warms our hearts more than being able to witness two people come together in one of our restaurants. We are touched to be a part of their lives.”

95.7 QMF will provide a minister for the ceremony. The bride and groom will receive flowers from Wildflowers, a "Slider" wedding cake from Baker at Sullivan, wedding rings from Genesis Diamonds, and photography from Joe Hulsey.

