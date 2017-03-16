Motion to be filed for woman's arrest in fatal crash, one month before trial

The two Jeeps involved in the deadly crash on the Watterson Expressway at Newburg Road. (Source; Todd Hoyer, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A prosecutor plans to file a motion to arrest a woman charged with murder and driving under the influence after the prosecutor said the woman has violated her home incarceration program.

Allison Moseley appeared in court Thursday morning for a pretrial hearing with plans to file a motion for further blood work and oral arguments on previously made suppression issues. However, due to a schedule conflict, her attorney was unable to appear.

Moseley was 21 years old in August of 2015, when police say she was driving the wrong way on the Watterson Expressway, and hit and kill Cody Beard.

Moseley suffered two broken arms and broken femur in the crash.

Moseley's charges include murder, DUI and wanton endangerment. She was released on a $50,000 bond.

Because her attorney was unable to appear Thursday, the pretrial hearing was rescheduled to Friday, March 17.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor plans to file a motion to increase Moseley's bond on Friday and have her arrested. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorneys Kristi Gray said Moseley has been in unauthorized places, which would violate her HIP.

"Again, just given the nature of some of the motions, they do need a ruling by the court and I want to be able to make sure to do that in a timely way so we can keep the April 11th trial date," Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Angela said.

McCormick Bisig said. "It is a 2015 case and I'm not looking at passing the trial date for any reason."

Her trial date is scheduled for April 11.



