Indiana University fires Tom Crean

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Indiana University has fired men's basketball head coach Tom Crean.

IU Vice President and Athletic Director Fred Glass issued the following statement:

"After deliberative though and evaluation, including multiple meetings with Tom about the future, I have decided to make a change in the leadership of our men's basketball program. Tom Crean brought us through one of the most challenging periods in IU basketball history, led his players to many successes in the classroom and on the court and represented our university with class and integrity. While winning two outright Big Ten titles in five years and being named big Ten Coach of the Year, Tom worked tirelessly to develop great young men and successful teams. However, ultimately, we seek more consistent, high levels of success, and we will not shy away from our expectations. Tom is a good man and a good coach and we owe him a great debt of gratitude for his many positive contributions to Indiana basketball. We wish him well.?"

Crean came to Indiana in April 2008.

The Hoosiers had a disappointing season, ending with a record of 18-16. Indiana lost to Georgia Tech in the first round of the NIT.

Glass will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

