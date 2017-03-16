Alleged sexual assault under investigation at Academy @ Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An alleged sexual assault is under investigation at the Academy @ Shawnee.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a police report was taken Thursday and that the alleged assault was reported to have happened Tuesday inside the school.

Mitchell said police have a suspect in the case, but he was uncertain whether the suspect was in custody. He said both the suspect and victim are juveniles.

