Interstate 64 eastbound closed in Indiana due to semi-involved wreck

An attorney will try to persuade a New York court that a chimpanzee should be treated as a person with legal rights.
The top prosecutor for metro Orlando says she is no longer going to seek the death penalty.
A summary of the top stories for Thursday, March 16, 2017.
SpaceX has launched a communications satellite into orbit after a two-day delay
An Iraqi family has landed in the United States as a federal court blocked a travel ban that would have kept others like them out of the country for 120 days
President Donald Trump announced plans Wednesday to re-examine federal requirements governing the fuel efficiency of cars and trucks, moving forcefully against Obama-era environmental regulations that Trump says are stifling economic growth
President Donald Trump knows he'll be judged on whether he can help repeal the so-called "Obamacare" law and replace it with something new
President Donald Trump's revised travel ban has been put on hold by a federal judge in Hawaii who questions the government's argument that the measure was motivated by national security concerns
President Donald Trump's explosive allegation that Barack Obama wiretapped his New York skyscraper during the presidential campaign has left him increasingly isolated, with allies on Capitol Hill and within his own administration offering no evidence
President Donald Trump's explosive allegation that his predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper during the campaign has left him increasingly isolated, with allies on Capitol Hill and within his own administration offering no evidence to back him up
