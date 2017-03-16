An inside look as the Omni reaches new heights

Every six days the Omni Louisville adds a new floor. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Every six days the Omni Louisville adds a new floor.

The 30 story project is now at 18 stories, and Thursday project officials gave their first look inside since construction began just over a year ago.

Marketing and sales director Eamon O'Brien said the 600-room hotel is already filling up.



"By the end of this month we're going to have over 60,000 group room nights here,” O’Brien said.

Besides hotel rooms, the project includes more than 200 apartments on the top half of its floors.

Thursday Mayor Greg Fischer touted the project’s success and the 20 other hotel projects going on in the city. O’Brien said Louisville is growing fast enough to not be overbuilt.

"It's all working together to sell the destination and that national perception, to get shows that haven't been to Louisville before to come here,” O’Brien said.

The hotel will change the city’s skyline and be Louisville’s tallest hotel, but small additions like local art on the first two floors and a Heine Brothers coffee shop were added to give it a local feel.

"There will be all kind of different things where I think we can kind of shout Louisville from here because when they come here, they shout, 'Wow, I didn't know’," Fischer said of the project.

“We want to work with Kentucky Proud to have the food and beverage as authentic as we can,” O’Brien said. “Certainly craft beer and bourbon are on fire right now."

They project is on schedule and still plans to open in spring of 2018.

