VIDEO: Adel, Mitchell, Pitino preview UofL tourney opener

Rick Pitino takes questions from the media the day before his UofL Cardinals take on Jacksonville State in NCAA Tournament first-round action.

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - UofL players Deng Adel and Donovan Mitchell joined their coach Rick Pitino on the podium to take questions from the media Thursday.

The Cards are in Indianapolis for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They play Jacksonville State at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday afternoon.

