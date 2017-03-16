Mayor: 'No stone left unturned' with Explorer investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer spoke publicly for the first time Thursday about the alleged sex scandal that has rocked the Louisville Metro Police Department Youth Explorer program.

Fischer continued to call for transparency with the civil lawsuit filed last week against police officer Brandon Wood and former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts.

"Well what I can tell you is that there is not going to be any stone left unturned into this investigation into the Explorers program," Fischer said.



Wood and Betts are accused in that lawsuit of raping and sexually abusing a teenager in the LMPD Youth Explorer Program while they were working as officer advisers to the Explorers, according to an attorney for the alleged victims, David Yates.

The accuser, now 22 years old, claims the men had sex with him while he was under age 18 and while they were in a position of authority, which Yates said constitutes third degree statutory rape.

Mayor Fischer called the allegations, appalling.

"Obviously I called for all the case to be unsealed so all the facts can be known on this," Fischer said. "So to me it's all about transparency and accountability. So I'm looking at all kind of options here."



Yates said he doesn't oppose unsealing the lawsuit as long as anything that identifies the victim is blacked out. But Yates also said unsealing the lawsuit is not a simple process because all parties need to agree to it being unsealed, including LMPD Major Curtis Flaherty, who is being accused of failing to prevent the abuse from happening.

The Mayor's office said the Attorney General's Office is assisting LMPD with its investigation.

