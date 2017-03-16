Crawford County a little like 'Hoosiers' for state tournament

Up and down Highway 66, yard signs congratulate "The Pack" for getting back to the Indiana 2A Boys Basketball Tournament. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

MARENGO, IN (WAVE) - If you head up to Crawford County, Indiana this week, you may feel like you stepped into a scene from the movie “Hoosiers.”



After a 22-year absence from the Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Tournament, the school is making a triumphant return in 2017.

For the first time since 1995, the Crawford County Wolfpack is headed to semi-state and it's not just the students who are excited, the entire community is along for the ride. Up and down Highway 66, yard signs congratulate "The Pack" for getting back to the Indiana 2A Boys Basketball Tournament.

Coach Levi Carmichael said, "You know, you drive one way in the county and there's signs going that way and you drive another way and there's signs going that way."

Senior Cameron Marples said of the support, "We're so basketball crazy in this county, it means a lot!"



On paper, Crawford County is a lot like opponent Heritage Christian.

Senior Brent Smith said, "We watched some film and I think we're going to be ready for them."

But, taking on a private school near Indy sets up a battle of country versus city.

Marples said, "We always run out to a song called Country Roads by John Denver."

No kidding, they sure do.



Senior Josh Thomas explained, "The whole team, we're all in it together!"

Crawford County is led by five talented seniors and Carmichael, just in his second season as head coach. Senior Adam Beasley helped them get to their goal by making a clutch shot over Providence with four seconds on the clock.

"I knew I had to make a play, so I just drove in and shot it and it went in," he said.

Since then, the boys have been rock stars. They've got their own personal photographer following them around and Wednesday they were treated to three pep rallies at each elementary school.

Principal Brandon Johnson said of the high school players hanging out with the elementary students, "They took time to go up into the stands and high five every one of them, one of the elementary principals called me and said, ‘they talked to every one of my kids today.’ As for the kids here, that are their peers, I just think this is the greatest thing and it has been, it's been since 1995, so we're

ready."

Senior Tyrell Nickelson put their run into perspective, "It's great, we grew up hearing the stories from all the older guys in the county that were there at the game (1995) and they said it's an unbelievable feeling and it really is, it's been quite a ride and I'm glad to be here with these guys"



The Wolfpack takes on Heritage Christian at 6 p.m. Saturday in Richmond and if you're wondering if they'll have a big crowd, the first day of ticket sales at the school, more than 700 people in Crawford County bought their seats.



